Qatar Emir, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran pursue diplomacy

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad al-Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts for regional de-escalation and stability in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan said on Feb 11 , as Washington and Tehran pursue diplomatic solutions to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The call comes ahead of a meeting between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the latter is expected to press the American leader to widen US talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran’s missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear programme.

Qatar has been engaging in diplomatic efforts with regional allies to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran to avert the threat of a military confrontation between the longtime adversaries.

Mr Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in Qatar on Feb 11 and was expected to meet with the emir, as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations.

The two countries held indirect talks in Oman last week, which a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said had allowed Tehran to gauge Washington’s seriousness and showed enough consensus for diplomacy to continue.

The emir and Mr Trump discussed “supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing crises through dialogue and peaceful means”, the Diwan said.

Doha has also been mediating between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza war, alongside the US and Egypt. REUTERS