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Qatar announces ‘gradual resumption’ of flights by foreign airlines

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Qatar's airspace was partially reopened to limited traffic on March 7, but only for flights operated by national carrier Qatar Airways.

Qatar's airspace was partially reopened to limited traffic on March 7, but only for flights operated by national carrier Qatar Airways.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DOHA – Qatar’s aviation authority announced on April 20 that it would begin allowing flights from foreign airlines to land at its main airport for the first time since the start of the Middle East war.

“Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has issued a Notice to Airmen announcing the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines in the State of Qatar via Hamad International Airport,” the body said in a statement.

On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire in the war, sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

Qatar shut its airspace amid Iran’s retaliatory drone and missile campaign against Gulf countries, and partially reopened it to limited traffic on March 7, but only for flights operated by national carrier Qatar Airways.

The Qatari aviation authority said the reopening to foreign airlines “follows a comprehensive assessment of the situation”, adding that “safety and security of all remain its top priority”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.