Putin urges ceasefire in Middle East in calls with UAE, Qatar leaders

– Russian President Vladimir Putin urged a ceasefire in the Middle East during phone calls with Emirati and Qatari leaders on March 2, amid the escalating war in the Middle East.

Following US and Israeli barrages on Russian ally Iran , retaliatory strikes from Tehran have hit targets across the Gulf, forcing the authorities to close airspace and stalling traffic at big hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In a call with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders “emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic process”, the Kremlin said in a readout.

The Russian leader also said he was ready to convey to Tehran the UAE’s concerns about Iranian retaliation strikes and provide assistance stabilising the situation in the region.

During the call with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, both leaders shared concerns about “the risks of the conflict’s expansion and the danger of third countries being drawn into it”, the Kremlin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier slammed “any attacks on civilian targets, whether in Iran or Arab countries”, in the conflict.

Facing isolation from the West after sending troops to Ukraine, Mr Putin has sought to strengthen partnerships in the Middle East, maintaining close relations both with Iran and the Gulf monarchies.

The UAE has emerged as a key mediator in the four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war, brokering a number of prisoner exchanges between the two sides and most recently hosting talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian officials on a US-drafted plan to end the fighting.

Tehran is Moscow’s key ally and has supplied it with Shahed drones used in the Ukraine offensive. AFP