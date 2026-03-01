Straitstimes.com header logo

Putin says killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is ‘cynical violation’ of morality and law

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran in July 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran in July 2022.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 1 slammed the United States and Israel’s

killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

as a “cynical violation” of morality and law.

Tehran has stood by as one of Russia’s closest allies throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, and the Kremlin earlier called for restraint in the run-up to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

On March 1, the Kremlin published a letter that Mr Putin sent to his Iranian counterpart, Mr Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he expressed his “deepest condolences for the assassination of” Mr Khamenei.

He said the killing was “carried out in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law”.

Mr Putin said Mr Khamenei “will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations”.

He asked Mr Pezeshkian to “convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and loved ones of the Supreme Leader, to the government and to the entire people of Iran”.

Russia condemned on

Feb 28 the strikes on Iran

as a “dangerous adventure” that could spark “catastrophe” in the region.

Also on Feb 28, Moscow’s top diplomat, Mr Sergei Lavrov, spoke by phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with the Russian ministry stressing that the call was held “at the initiative of the Iranian side”.

In 2025, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership treaty aimed at strengthening ties, including in military matters. AFP

More on this topic
The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran
Iran attack a major triumph for Trump, strengthening his hand ahead of China visit
See more on

Iran

Vladimir Putin

Wars and conflicts

Iran nuclear deal

Israel-Iran conflict

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.