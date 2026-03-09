Straitstimes.com header logo

Putin offers ‘unwavering support’ for new Iran supreme leader

An Iranian holds a portrait of Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

PHOTO: EPA

PHOTO: EPA

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on March 9 “unwavering support” for

Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

, appointed after his father and predecessor was

killed in US-Israeli strikes

.

“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Mr Putin said in a message to Mr Khamenei, adding that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner” to Iran.

“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Mr Putin said. AFP

