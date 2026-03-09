Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An Iranian holds a portrait of Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on March 9 “unwavering support” for Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei , appointed after his father and predecessor was killed in US-Israeli strikes .

“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Mr Putin said in a message to Mr Khamenei, adding that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner” to Iran.

“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Mr Putin said. AFP