Putin offers ‘unwavering support’ for new Iran supreme leader
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on March 9 “unwavering support” for Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes
Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed after his father and predecessor was
killed in US-Israeli strikes.
“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Mr Putin said in a message to Mr Khamenei, adding that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner” to Iran.
“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Mr Putin said. AFP