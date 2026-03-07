Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia’s leader Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with women representing various professional fields to congratulate them on the upcoming International Women's Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2026.

Russian President Vladimir said he was in constant contact with the leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran’s president over the numerous civilian casualties resulting from “the armed Israeli-American aggression against Iran” and called for an immediate halt to hostilities, the Kremlin said.

In a phone call late on March 6 with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mr Putin expressed his deep condolences over

the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

members of Khamenei’s family, Iranian political and military leaders and “numerous civilians”.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution,” the Kremlin said.

Mr Putin said he was in constant contact with the leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

“Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia’s solidarity with the Iranian people as they defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country. He also provided a detailed update on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict,” the Kremlin said. REUTERS

