Protests, ailing economy, Trump threats: Iran’s regime might struggle to survive

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greeting a crowd during a ceremony in Tehran on Jan 3, after protests across the country.

– Anti-government protests in Iran are continuing for the tenth consecutive day on Jan 6 , as the US and Israel renewed their threats to intervene militarily in the Islamic republic.

At least 30 people are estimated to have been killed so far in mass protests that have erupted over the cost-of-living crisis in Iran and the collapse of the local currency, the rial, under the weight of US sanctions.