News analysis
Protests, ailing economy, Trump threats: Iran’s regime might struggle to survive
- Iran faces widespread protests over economic crisis and currency collapse, with at least 30 reported deaths and growing unrest.
- US and Israel threaten military intervention, citing concerns over Iran's nuclear programme and treatment of protesters, escalating regional tensions.
- Iran's regime, isolated and economically strained by sanctions, struggles to quell dissent, facing potential regime change as security loyalties waver.
LONDON – Anti-government protests in Iran
Anti-government protests in Iranare continuing for the tenth consecutive day on Jan 6, as the US and Israel renewed their threats to intervene militarily in the Islamic republic.
At least 30 people are estimated to have been killed so far in mass protests that have erupted over the cost-of-living crisis in Iran and the collapse of the local currency, the rial, under the weight of US sanctions.