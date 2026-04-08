Protesters break into Kuwaiti consulate in Iraq’s Basra after rocket attack kills three

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BASRA, Iraq, April 7 - Protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra, police sources said on Tuesday, after a rocket attack fired from the direction of Kuwait killed three people.

At least three people were killed and five others wounded when rockets hit a house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra, security and health officials told Reuters.

Police said the death toll could rise as some family members remained under the debris.

Kuwait condemned the "storming and vandalism" of its consulate, calling it a serious breach of diplomatic norms and saying Iraq was responsible for any failure to take the measures needed to protect diplomatic and consular missions on its territory, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said Kuwait was not party to any regional conflict and would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks on any country. REUTERS