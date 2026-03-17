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Projectile hits Kuwait-flagged gas tanker off UAE's Fujairah

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March 17 - An unknown projectile struck a Kuwait-flagged tanker 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates causing minor structural damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported to the crew, the agency said in an advisory, adding no environmental impact was reported.

Maritime security sources said the vessel hit was the liquefied petroleum tanker Gas Al Ahmadiah, which was at anchor. One of the sources added that the impact was most likely from fragments from an airborne interception.

The vessel's operator, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.