Pro-Iran factions in Iraq welcome new supreme leader as symbol of continuity

An Iranian holds a portrait of Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the 47th anniversary celebrations of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Feb 11.

BAGHDAD – Iraq’s pro-Iran groups welcomed on March 9 the appointment of Mr Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new supreme leader after his predecessor and father was killed in US and Israeli strikes.

The powerful Badr organisation said the new leadership represents a “blessed continuity of the path of the Islamic revolution”.

The Asaib Ahl al-Haq faction said choosing Mr Mojtaba Khamenei shows continuity and “reinforcement of the Islamic republic’s role as a central pillar in the axis of resistance”.

Armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah said it reflects a profound understanding “of the existential challenges confronting the nation”.

“The best successor to the best predecessor,” said Kataeb Hezbollah, which is part of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq – a pro-Iran alliance that has been claiming attacks on US bases since the start of the war in the Middle East.

Iran wields significant influence in Iraqi politics, and also backs armed groups whose power has grown both politically and financially.

Iraq has, for decades, been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran.

Senior Iraqi politician and moderate cleric Ammar al-Hakim wished the new supreme leader “success in following the path of his martyred father”. AFP