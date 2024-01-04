President Tharman congratulates new emir of Kuwait on his accession

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, to congratulate him on his ascension as the new ruler of the Gulf state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Jan 4.

In a letter dated Jan 2, Mr Tharman said Sheikh Mishal has had a “long and distinguished record of public service and commitment to the security and welfare of the Kuwaiti people”.

“I am confident that under Your Highness’ leadership, Kuwait will continue to develop and flourish,” he said.

Sheikh Mishal, 83, was sworn in as the new emir in December 2023 following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Mr Tharman had expressed his condolence over Sheikh Nawaf’s death in a letter on Dec 17.

Sheikh Mishal, who was named crown prince in 2020, had been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since late 2021 after a frail Sheikh Nawaf handed over most of his duties.

In his letter on Jan 2, Mr Tharman said: “Singapore and Kuwait enjoy a warm and longstanding friendship, underpinned by our shared commitment to a rules-based, multilateral world order.”

He added that he looks forward to working with Sheikh Mishal to further deepen the already close ties between the two countries.

“Please accept, Your Highness, my best wishes for your continued good health and success,” Mr Tharman said.

Sheikh Mishal previously served as deputy chief of the national guard from 2004 to 2020 and head of state security for 13 years.

On Jan 4, he named Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem Al-Sabah, an former foreign minister, as the new premier of Kuwait.