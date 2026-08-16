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Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank.

PHOTO: REUTERS

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy – Pope Leo XIV on Aug 16 called for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid a surge of attacks by militant settlers and a siege in the territory’s village of Qusra.

Israeli settlers encircled houses after cutting off water and electricity in what rights groups have said is a concerted effort to seize more land and further eat into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

“I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank,” the Pope said, without mentioning specific confrontations or attacks.

“I urgently ask the international community to take action so as to advance the two-state solution, for a fair and lasting peace,” he added after noon prayers at his Castel Gandolfo residence outside Rome.

The Vatican has long backed the idea of a future Palestinian state, which has been recognised by more than 150 of 193 UN member states as encompassing the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says is aimed at burying the idea of such a state.

The United Nations and most governments consider the settlements to be illegal under international law related to military occupation. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war, but argues the territory is disputed rather than occupied. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.