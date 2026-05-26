Police fire tear gas to break up Turkey opposition protest

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supporters of ousted Turkish opposition leader Ozgur Ozel during a protest in Istanbul on May 24.

IZMIR, Turkey – Riot police in Turkey fired tear gas and water cannons to break up a rally called by ousted opposition leader Ozgur Ozel on May 26 , days after a court dismissed him from office.

The protest in the city of Izmir came two days after riot police battered their way into the main opposition CHP’s headquarters in the capital Ankara in unprecedented scenes, firing tear gas and beating party members before throwing them out, Mr Ozel told AFP.

The dramatic scenes followed a shock court ruling on May 21 that overturned a 2023 party primary that elected Mr Ozel.

It was the latest in a string of moves against the CHP, Turkey’s oldest political party, which scored a major political win over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP in 2024 local elections and has been rising in the polls.

Since the ruling, the party has been in chaos.

Mr Ozel called the Izmir rally at midday as Turkey was poised to shut down for the four-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, which begins on May 27 .

Ahead of the rally, the governorate ordered the closure of the city’s central Cumhuriyet Square, deploying a large number of riot police with water cannon trucks, who tried to break up the flag-waving crowd, Turkish media reported.

“President Ozgur, free Turkey!” they shouted – his name the Turkish word for “free” – in scenes broadcast live on TV.

Mr Ozel and his leadership were ousted following a court case concerning allegations of vote-buying at the 2023 primary.

The case was thrown out in October 2025 for lack of substance, but the ruling was overturned on appeal.

The assault on the CHP began in earnest with the jailing of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Mr Erdogan’s main political rival and the party’s presidential candidate, on charges widely seen as political.

“Erdogan has lost all restraint,” Mr Ozel told AFP late on May 24 .

“Just as he imprisoned the presidential candidate who could defeat him, he is now effectively shutting down the political party that could defeat him,” he said.

“Turkey has ceased to be a modern democratic republic and has turned into a one‑man regime.” AFP