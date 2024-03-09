Plans to get aid into Gaza by sea gain pace as airdrop mishap kills five

GAZA - An international effort is gathering pace to get desperately needed humanitarian relief into Gaza by sea in a bid to counter overland access restrictions blamed on Israel as it battles Hamas militants.

The dire conditions more than five months into the war have led some countries to airdrop food and other assistance over the besieged Gaza Strip, but a parachute malfunction turned the latest operation lethal on March 8.

Five Palestinians were killed and 10 wounded north of the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp, said emergency room head nurse at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital Mohammed al-Sheikh.

A witness told AFP he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting “a bag of flour”.

“Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn’t open and fell down like a rocket,” hitting a house, said Mr Mohammed al-Ghoul.

Jordanian and US military officials denied that aircraft from either country caused the fatalities.

“We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed,” the US Central Command said in a statement.

“Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of US airdrops.”

Belgium, Egypt, France and the Netherlands were also involved in the airdrop.

In the Cypriot port of Larnaca, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope that a maritime corridor could open on March 10, although details remained unclear.

She said a “pilot operation” was to be launched on March 8, aided by the United Arab Emirates, which secured “the first of many shipments of goods to the people of Gaza”.

US President Joe Biden said in March 7’s State of the Union address that the US military would build a “temporary pier” off Gaza’s coast to bring in aid.

He told reporters the next day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must allow in more aid, a day after he warned Israeli leaders against using aid as “a bargaining chip”.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of looming famine in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli siege following the attack on Oct 7, 2023 by Hamas that triggered the war.

UN agencies have urged increased overland access, insisting that air or sea delivery was ineffective.

Biden acknowledged that hopes for a new truce deal before Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month that could begin on Sunday depending on the lunar calendar, were “looking tough”.

‘No compromise’

Hamas’s unprecedented October attack on southern Israel resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless offensive that the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said has killed at least 30,878 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas militants also took about 250 hostages, some of whom were released during a week-long truce in November 2023. Israel believes 99 hostages remain alive in Gaza and that 31 have died.

After a week of talks with mediators in Cairo failed to produce a breakthrough, Hamas’s armed wing said it would not agree to a hostage-prisoner exchange without the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said “there is no compromise on this”.

Hamas negotiators left Cairo to consult with the movement’s leadership in Qatar but US officials denied the negotiations had broken down.

“The ball is in their court,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Washington.