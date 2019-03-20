Plane catches fire at Teheran airport; 100 passengers evacuated unhurt, says state TV

GENEVA (REUTERS) - An airliner caught fire on landing at Teheran’s Mehrabad airport on Tuesday (March 19) but all 100 passengers were evacuated without injury, the head of Iran’s emergency department said on state television.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the fire broke out after the aircraft’s landing gear did not open properly, and was later brought under control.

The plane was a Fokker 100 belonging to Iran Air, the Fars news agency reported.

The pilot was not able to open the back wheels of the plane and circled the airport attempting to open all the wheels before landing the plane on its body, according to Fars.

The plane was flying from Qeshm island in the Gulf to Teheran, according to the IRIB news agency.

A picture posted by IRIB showed a plane on a runway with white smoke streaming from the back.

IRIB quoted Reza Jafarzadeh, the head of public relations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation as saying the plane had 24 passengers and nine crew.

#BREAKING: #Iran Air's Fokker 100 (EP-IDG) had emergency landing with its main landing gears not extended in Mehrabad, #Tehran minutes ago. Since 1st March, several experienced maintenance men were dismissed due to lack of budget of #IranAir. It has reduced quality of maintenance pic.twitter.com/UD5ifsZA20 — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) March 19, 2019

It did not give any explanation for the discrepancy in the figures.

Iran has suffered a string of plane and helicopter crashes over the past few decades.

Teheran says US sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to modernise its fleet.