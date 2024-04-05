Picking through Baghdad's garbage for her family's Ramadan meal, faith keeps one woman going

FILE PHOTO: Zahra Jouda Darraj, 51, searches through the garbage for items she can later sell, with her donkey in Baghdad, Iraq, March 21, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Zahra Jouda Darraj, 51, unloads food leftovers she collected from the garbage, during the holy month of Ramadan, in her makeshift home in the Zaafaraniyah district, Baghdad, Iraq, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Zahra Jouda Darraj, 51, sits with her husband Razzaq Khudair, 68, as they eat Iftar (fast-breaking meal), during the holy month of Ramadan at their makeshift house in the Zaafaraniyah district, Baghdad, Iraq, March 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Zahra Jouda Darraj, 51, carries a tray in her kitchen, during the holy month of Ramadan, at her makeshift house in the Zaafaraniyah district, Baghdad, Iraq, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Zahra Jouda Darraj, 51, prays during the holy month of Ramadan, at her makeshift house in the Zaafaraniyah district, Baghdad, Iraq, March 21, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 08:08 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 08:08 PM

BAGHDAD - Every morning during Ramadan, Zahra Jouda Darraj rises early to take her donkey and cart to the garbage dumps of Baghdad, from where she can scavenge aluminium cans and glass bottles that she sells for a few Iraqi dinars.

Wearing a black hijab and heavy gloves to pick through the garbage, she also collects discarded vegetables to cook later or for animal feed, piling them on her cart.

It is not an easy life. But what she collects is enough to allow her and her husband a simple meal of lentil soup and homemade flatbread for Iftar, the meal that Muslims eat at sunset to break their Ramadan fast.

For Zahra, her religion is her source of strength.

"My faith in God is keeping me strong and alive. Our life is difficult, but faith is stronger," says Zahra, as she prepares to do her daily prayers in the couple's shack in eastern Baghdad, which is decorated with wall hangings and depictions of holy imams.

Despite huge untapped oil and gas reserves and steadily rising oil output and revenue, 22% of Iraq's population - around 10 million people - live below the poverty line, according to the Ministry of Planning.

Last year, the government said it would spend to create jobs and rebuild infrastructure as it recovers from years of conflict.

That may be too little, too late, to change the fortunes of 51-year-old Zahra and her 68-year-old husband Razzaq, who is now too sick to work. None of their four children have survived them.

"We didn't have the money to pay for hospitals," says Zahra. "They all died because we didn't have the money to feed them". REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top