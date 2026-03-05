Straitstimes.com header logo

Pentagon identifies two more soldiers killed in Iran war

The US military on March 3 identified four soldiers of the same command who also died in the drone attack, marking the first casualties of the war.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LOS ANGELES – The Pentagon on March 4 identified two more soldiers who were killed in the war against Iran.

The two Army Reserve soldiers died on March 1 in a drone attack on a US military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait that also killed four other reservists.

The Pentagon said Major Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Iowa, was killed in the attack, and announced the “believed death” of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

Positive identification of CWO Marzan will be completed by the medical examiner, the Pentagon said.

Both Maj O’Brien and CWO Marzan served in the 103rd Sustainment Command from Des Moines, Iowa, part of the Army’s global logistics and supply operation.

The US military

on March 3 identified four soldiers

of the same command who also died in the drone attack, marking the first casualties of the war.

The military identified the soldiers as:

  • Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida

  • Sergeant (First Class) Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska

  • Sergeant (First Class) Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

  • Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa

The announcement comes as the conflict intensifies, with US Defence ​Secretary Pete Hegseth saying on March 4 that the US “can sustain this fight easily for as long as we need to”. REUTERS

