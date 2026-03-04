Straitstimes.com header logo

Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in Iran war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A still image released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed \"Epic Fury\", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows a rocket launch from a ship, in this picture obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. US CENTCOM via X via REUTERS

A still image released by US Central Command, which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the US and Israel on Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – The US military on March 3 identified four of the first American soldiers killed in the war against Iran.

The US Army Reserve soldiers, from the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa, were:

  • Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida.

  • Sergeant (First Class) Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

  • Sergeant (First Class) Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

  • Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa REUTERS

More on this topic
US military suffers first war deaths as Iran’s counter-strikes widen
Middle East conflict widens as Israeli, US strikes again hit Iran; Trump says ‘too late’ for talks
See more on

Iran

US military

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.