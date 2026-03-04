Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in Iran war
WASHINGTON – The US military on March 3 identified four of the first American soldiers killed in the war against Iran.
The US Army Reserve soldiers, from the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa, were:
Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida.
Sergeant (First Class) Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.
Sergeant (First Class) Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa REUTERS