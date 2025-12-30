Pentagon announces $11.1 billion Boeing contract for F-15 jets for Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The contract was announced after US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

– Boeing was given an US$8.6 billion (S$11.1 billion) contract for the F-15 Israel Programme , the Pentagon said on Dec 29 , after US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

“This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft,” the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said the contract involved foreign military sales to Israel. The US has long been by far the largest arms supplier to its closest Middle East ally.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war protesters around the US had demanded an end to Washington’s military support for Israel due to its devastating assault on Gaza, but those demands have not been met in the administrations of President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden.

Contract work will be performed in St Louis, and was expected to be complete by Dec 31, 2035, the Pentagon said in a statement. REUTERS