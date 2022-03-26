Palestinians vote in second phase of municipal elections

RAMALLAH (AFP) - Polls opened on Saturday (March 26) in towns and cities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections.

It is the second phase of municipal elections after a first round of voting in December in 154 West Bank villages.

Saturday's vote is being held in 50 towns and cities, with many elections uncontested, or without any candidates in some cases.

No legislative or presidential elections have been held in the Palestinian territories for 15 years, following repeated delays.

The last municipal elections, held in 2017, were boycotted by Hamas, the rulers of Gaza.

The militant group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is also boycotting this vote in protest at President Mahmud Abbas's indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for last year.

Hamas had been poised to sweep the parliamentary election, which was widely seen as the real reason for Abbas's 11th-hour postponement of the poll, citing Israel's refusal to allow voting in annexed east Jerusalem. Abbas's presidential term was supposed to end in 2009.

No elections are being held in the Gaza Strip or Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

In the Jordan Valley city of Jericho, independents dominate the candidate lists, with established parties officially staying away, a dynamic mirrored across the West Bank.

"Usually there are just one or two lists running - and they belong to the parties. This time there are five lists, many of them independents," said Emad Barahmeh, a local businessman who heads one of the independent lists running in Jericho.

Yet experts say that Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Abbas, are still involved, running candidates under the table as independents.

"It is also noticeable that the various Palestinian factions are clearly absent from running for these elections, but their candidates have entered under the name of independents," Talab Awad, an expert on Palestinian elections, told AFP.

"There are candidates from the Hamas movement in these elections, but they are doing so personally," Awad said, adding participation would likely be "high".