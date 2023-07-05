Palestinians defiant amid damage after Israel ends Jenin raid

JENIN, West Bank - Palestinians returned to the scarred streets of Jenin on Wednesday after Israel ended an unusually intense 48-hour raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank.

Some people were preparing heroes’ funerals for the dead while others set about repairing the 75-year-old refugee camp.

Paving had been churned up by armoured bulldozers, resulting in a burst water pipe and sodden gullies of rubble that residents - many of whom had holed up at home or evacuated as a precaution - traversed with a grim and businesslike gait.

After months of spiralling skirmishes with Jenin’s gunmen, Israel on Monday swamped the city’s refugee camp with hundreds of commandos backed by combat drones. Commanders said the operation - dubbed “Home and Garden” - aimed to root out Palestinian militant infrastructure.

Mr Mutasem Estatia, a father of six, speaking after what he described as two nights being kept away - one of them in Israeli detention - said: “They did not get what they wanted, thank God. The youths are fine, the families are fine and the camp is fine.”

Twelve Palestinian men or male teenagers were killed, five of them confirmed fighters from the Hamas or Islamic Jihad factions. Scores of Palestinians were wounded. The army - which lost a soldier in the clashes - said it killed combatants only.

Israeli forces also detained around 150 suspected militants and destroyed caches of guns and roadside mines - including an arsenal under a mosque - and a command centre, the army said.

“There are 12 martyrs and we are proud of them, but we expected more damage given the raid’s scale,” Mr Estatia said.

Israel appeared poised to return to Jenin and other areas of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians seek statehood.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to Channel 14 TV on Monday, said: “I’ve made clear that this broad action in Jenin is not a one-off.

“It will be the beginning of regular incursions and continuous control of the territory and that’s why there’ll be no safe haven for terrorism.”