Palestinian teen shot dead in Israeli West Bank raid, Wafa reports

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RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 29 - A Palestinian teen was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian health ministry said the teenager was a 16-year-old boy. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. Wafa said the boy was killed by soldiers' gunfire, during a raid in the Palestinian city of Hebron.

Earlier, the Israeli military said two Palestinians attacked and wounded two soldiers in the area of Silwad, near Ramallah. The soldiers opened fire, killing one of the assailants and apprehended the second man alive, the military said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details of either incident.

In northern Gaza, Palestinian health officials said a medic was killed in an Israeli strike. The Israeli military did not immediately comment. It said its forces had shot dead a militant in southern Gaza in a separate incident later on Wednesday. REUTERS