Dozens killed in Israel airstrikes: Palestinian media

CAIRO/GAZA - Dozens of Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Dec 16 in air strikes by Israel, said Palestinian media, after the US urged Israel to scale down its military campaign and narrowly target Hamas leaders.

At least 14 people died from air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia and dozens more were killed in a separate air strike that hit another home in Jabalia, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Wafa also reported that a large number of civilians were trapped under rubble.

Israeli military said its aircraft targeted a building in Jabalia after its forces come under fire and a number of Hamas militants were identified on the roof. It was unclear if the building was one of those that Wafa reported hit.

The military said its forces killed militants holed up in two schools in Gaza City and raided apartments in Khan Younis stocked with weapons, and uncovered what it described as undergound infrastructure used by Hamas.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

With intense ground fighting across the length of the Gaza Strip and aid organisations warning of a humanitarian catastrophe, the United States has warned that Israel risks losing international support because of “indiscriminate” air strikes killing Palestinian civilians.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, visiting Israel on Dec 14 and Dec 15, carried a message to Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and transition to more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders, US officials said.

During Mr Sullivan’s visit, Israeli officials publicly emphasised that they would continue the war until they achieve their aim of eradicating Hamas, which may take months.

Washington hinted on Dec 15 at disagreement with Israel over how quickly to scale down the war, with Mr Sullivan saying the timing was the subject of “intensive discussion” between the allies.

In a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on Oct 7, Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages. Israel’s counterattack has killed close to 19,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

Israel’s military said on Dec 16 it killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza after wrongly identifying them as a threat. The military expressed condolences to the families of the hostages killed during combat, saying there would be “full transparency” in an investigation into the incident.

The military said it had recovered the bodies of three other hostages killed by Hamas. Israel says it believes around 20 of more than 130 hostages still held in densely populated coastal strip are dead.

Combat has intensified in the past two weeks since a week-long truce collapsed.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said Israel was winning the war and degrading Hamas, citing a reduction in the number of rockets fired into Israel.

But hours later and for the first time in weeks, there were sirens in Jerusalem and explosions overhead from at least three interceptions by Israel’s Iron Dome air defences.

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack it called a response to “Zionist massacres against civilians”.

The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes over the past two months, many several times.