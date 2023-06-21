Palestinian gunmen kill four Israelis in West Bank

NEAR ELI SETTLEMENT, West Bank - Palestinian gunmen shot dead four Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in an attack the militant Hamas group said was a response to a raid by Israeli forces in the flashpoint city of Jenin.

Four other people were wounded when the gunmen opened fire at a roadside restaurant and a gas station by the Eli settlement, emergency services said, and the fatalities included at least one minor.

The Israeli military said it was boosting forces in the West Bank after the attack.

The Islamist Hamas group said the two gunmen were members of its armed wing. One was shot dead by a civilian at the scene and the second by Israeli security forces who tracked him down after he fled the area, authorities said.

“When I got to the gas station I saw the terrorist, I saw him going to a car in which a man was sitting. He shot a round at him,” said Mr Morel Nicker, 28, who is part of Eli’s security team, from his hospital bed. “I shot him, he shot me. I didn’t stop shooting until he stopped moving.”

The West Bank has seen a sharp increase in violence over the past 15 months with stepped-up Israeli army raids amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks and Israeli settler aggression.

Tuesday’s shooting took place a day after an hours-long gunbattle between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops backed by helicopter gunships in nearby Jenin, a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups.

Six Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded and seven Israeli personnel were also wounded during one of the most intense clashes in the West Bank in months.

“All options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with all our might and we will defeat it,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement before convening security chiefs.