Pakistan’s military chief takes lead on US-Iran talks in diplomatic blitz

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US Vice President JD Vance (centre) speaks with Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (left) and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11.

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ISLAMABAD - Over a feverish few days of diplomacy, Pakistan’s military and civilian politicians successfully divided the Middle East between them to push for a second round of US-Iran peace talks expected to take place in Islamabad this week.

The country’s powerful military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, headed to Tehran on April 15 for what would become a three-day trip, where Iranian leaders said he carried US proposals for a second round of peace talks.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his foreign minister conducted a whirlwind diplomatic tour across regional allies Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

The twin trips illustrate the coordination at play in what is often described as a “hybrid regime” in Pakistan, and Field Marshal Munir’s central role in the negotiating process.

“The synergy that is going on right now is giving results, and to take this momentum forward all this synergy will be needed,” said Mr Sheharyar Khan, executive director of the Islamabad-based National Dialogue Forum.

Field Marshal Munir was one of two Pakistani mediators in the room during face-to-face talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on April 11.

“It’s not political leadership that takes the decision in these kinds of situations, but the military leadership,” said a Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official described Field Marshal Munir’s visit to Iran as “important” in bringing both sides back to the negotiating table.

“The deal is almost done. He is the only person who can convince Iranians for a deal – that’s because of the trust level.”

“Who is the strong man?”

While a first round of peace talks between the United States and Iran did not yield an agreement, it did lead to the highest-level face-to-face negotiations between the two sides in decades, and communications channels remained open – through Pakistan.

Building on that momentum, Pakistan’s leaders have been pushing for a second round of talks in Islamabad, with security being stepped up across the capital on April 19 in anticipation.

Field Marshal Munir’s rise on the global stage has coincided with a consolidation of military power in Pakistan, which has seen him given unprecedented legal immunity and an extended term.

The military as a whole has also taken a more prominent role in governance.

Critics and the political opposition say the moves, as well as sweeping constitutional reforms, have eroded democracy in the country.

However, the military has repeatedly denied meddling in the civilian domain – even though it ruled Pakistan for nearly half its existence through a series of coups since independence in 1947.

The National Dialogue Forum’s Khan said that, while both civilians and military leaders were working closely together in the current system, it was Field Marshal Munir who had the authority to call the shots.

“Who is the person who can give the results? Who is the strong man? Who is controlling? Who is in the lead? That is obviously Mr Field Marshal,” Mr Khan said.

Field Marshal Munir has also built a close relationship with US President Donald Trump – who often refers to him as his “favourite field marshal” – since a brief but intense war with India in 2025 .

Mr Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Middle East programme at Washington’s Quincy Institute, said that relationship was crucial.

“Munir focused on Iran because it’s the key stakeholder and he’s seen as having the closest relationship with Trump,” he said.

“... the prime minister focused on regional states with more traditional foreign policy bureaucracies, whose buy-in matters, but is less critical.”

Mr Muhammad Saeed, a retired Pakistani general, told AFP that Field Marshal Munir was in “direct communication” with the US leadership to negotiate through sticking points in the dialogue with Iran.

“His presence is bringing both the sides to a middle ground,” he said.