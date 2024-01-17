Pakistan says 2 children killed by Iran air strike

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

ISLAMABAD - Two children were killed and three others injured in an “illegal” airstrike by Iran, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Jan 17, adding it had summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in Islamabad to protest the “unprovoked violation of its airspace”.

The statement did not say where the strike took place, but various Pakistani social media accounts reported blasts in Balochistan province, where the two countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000km.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the strike late on Jan 16 “resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls”.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other’s territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage.

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.

“Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.” AFP

More On This Topic
Biden admin to relist Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists: Source
US delivered private message to Iran about Houthi attacks: Biden

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top