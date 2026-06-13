Pakistan PM says US, Iran agree on framework for peace deal

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on June 13 that the United States and Iran have agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflict in the Middle East, with a final text of the deal reached.

Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours followed by technical-level talks next week, Sharif added. REUTERS