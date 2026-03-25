Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iran weighs indirect US plan as Pakistan and Turkey emerge as venues for de-escalation talks.

Follow our live coverage here.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has delivered a proposal from the United States to Iran, and either Pakistan or Turkey may host discussions to de-escalate the war in the Gulf, a senior Iranian official said on March 25.

The comments, by an official speaking on condition of anonymity, were among the few signs that Tehran was willing to consider diplomatic proposals, despite having denied in public that it would negotiate with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian source did not disclose details of the proposal passed on by Pakistan or say whether it was the same as a 15-point US proposal that has been reported by news outlets.

The source said Turkey also “helped to end the war, and either Turkey or Pakistan was under consideration as the venue for such talks”.

Oil prices fell and battered shares recovered on March 25 after reports that the US sent the 15-point plan to Iran, with investors hoping for an end to nearly four weeks of war that has killed thousands and disrupted global energy supplies.

Three Israeli Cabinet sources said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was briefed on the proposal, which they said included removing Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile programme, and ending funding for regional allies.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, is planning to send thousands of airborne troops to the Gulf to give Mr Trump more options to order a ground assault.

Two contingents of Marines were already on their way. The first Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard a huge amphibious assault ship could arrive around the end of March.

Iran’s neighbour Pakistan has already offered to host talks to be attended by senior US officials as soon as this week.

A senior ruling party official in Turkey, Mr Harun Armagan, said on March 24 that Ankara was “playing a role passing messages” between Iran and the US.

So far, however, there has been no public recognition from Iran that it is willing to negotiate at all, while its assertions that it would not do so have become increasingly caustic.

“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?” the top spokesman for Iran’s joint military command, Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, taunted Mr Trump in comments on Iranian state TV.

“People like us can never get along with people like you,” he said. “As we have always said, no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Beghaei, appearing on television in India, said nuclear talks were already under way when Mr Trump attacked, which he called “a betrayal of diplomacy” that made further talks pointless.

There are “no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States”, he said. “No one can trust United States diplomacy. Our position is clear on what they have claimed. Right now, our brave military is focused on defending Iran’s territory and sovereignty against this brutal and illegal war.”

A senior Israeli defence official said Israel was sceptical Iran would agree to the terms, and that Israel was concerned that the terms were only starting points for negotiations, during which US negotiators might make concessions.

Trump’s softer stance soothes markets

A source familiar with Israel’s war plans said Israel wanted any US-Iranian agreement to preserve Israel’s option to conduct pre-emptive strikes.

Mr Trump, who early in the war said it would end only with Tehran’s “unconditional surrender” and his choosing Iran’s leaders, has abruptly changed tack this week, declaring that “productive” talks were under way for days with unspecified Iranian officials.

His softer stance, which included abruptly postponing a threat to escalate the bombing by attacking Iran’s civilian energy system, caused a respite in financial markets, which have see-sawed but have largely stabilised since March 23.

But Iran has consistently maintained that no such talks have taken place, and derided Mr Trump’s announcement as an attempt to buy time and placate the markets.

Nearly four weeks into the war that has killed thousands, there was no let-up in air attacks against Iran, or in Iranian drone and missile strikes against Israel and US allies.

The Israeli military said in a Telegram post it launched a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure across Tehran. It later said its air force struck two naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran.

The semi-official Iranian SNN News Agency said the strikes hit a residential area in the city, with rescuers searching the rubble.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they repelled fresh drone attacks. Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a new wave of attacks against locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Kiryat Shmona, as well as US bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state media reported.

Since the start of “Operation Epic Fury” by the US in February, Iran has attacked countries that host US bases and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, conduit for a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

In practice, however, only Iran’s own oil and a handful of ships from friendly countries have made it through. REUTERS