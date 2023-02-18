Overnight protests rock Teheran, other Iranian cities, videos show

DUBAI - Protests rocked Iran again overnight on Thursday after seeming to have dwindled in recent weeks, with marchers calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, online video posts purportedly showed on Friday.

The marches in numerous cities including Teheran that began on Thursday evening and went on into the night marked 40 days since the execution of two protesters last month.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hanged on Jan 8. Two others were executed in December.

The protests that have swept across Iran began last September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini for flouting the hijab policy, which requires women to entirely cover their hair and bodies.

Videos on Friday showed demonstrations in several neighbourhoods in Teheran as well as in the cities of Karaj, Isfahan, Qazvin, Rasht, Arak, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Qorveh, and Izeh in Khuzestan province.

Reuters was able to confirm three of the videos on the protests in Zahedan and one of those in Teheran.

An online video purportedly from the holy Shi’ite city of Mashhad in the north-east showed protesters chanting: “My martyred brother, we shall avenge your blood.”

Other videos showed large protests on Friday in Zahedan, capital of southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, home to Iran’s Baluchi minority.

Meanwhile, the judiciary said a court had dismissed and jailed a police commander accused of raping a girl. The incident fuelled anger ahead of protests on Sept 30 which faced a crackdown in Zahedan in which at least 66 people were killed, according to Amnesty International.

The long wave of unrest has posed one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Openly defying the hijab rules, women have waved and burned their scarves or cut their hair.

While the unrest appeared to have tapered off in recent weeks, probably because of the executions or the crackdown, acts of civil disobedience have continued.

Nightly anti-government chants reverberate across Teheran and other cities. Youths spray graffiti at night denouncing the republic or burn pro-government billboards or signs on main highways.