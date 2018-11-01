Over 7 million Yemeni children face 'serious' famine threat: UN

HODEIDA (AFP) - Over seven million children face a serious threat of famine in Yemen and ending the country's war will not save all of them, the UN children's agency said.

"Today, 1.8 million children under the age of five are facing acute malnutrition, and 400,000 are affected by severe acute malnutrition," said Mr Geert Cappelaere, regional director of Unicef.

"More than half" of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children, Mr Cappelaere told AFP late on Wednesday (Oct 31).

"Ending the war is not enough," he said, referring to a more than three year conflict that pits the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition against Houthi rebels.

"What we need is to stop the war and (to create) a government mechanism that puts at the centre the people and children," Mr Cappelaere said

"The war is exacerbating the situation that was already bad before because of years of underdevelopment" in the Arab world's poorest nation, he added.

Mr Cappelaere welcomed a call by the UN on Wednesday to relaunch peace talks within a month.

He said efforts to come up with a solution in the next 30 days were "critical" to improving aid distribution and saving lives.

Mr Cappelaere said that over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015.

"These are the numbers we have been able to verify, but we can safely assume that the number is higher, much higher," he said.

Saudi Arabia and its allies entered the war to bolster Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed rebels took over the capital Sanaa.

Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been killed and some 22 million - three quarters of the population - are in need of food aid, according to the UN.