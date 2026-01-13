Straitstimes.com header logo

Over 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UNICEF

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of a war-damaged building after parts of it collapsed, on a windy winter day, in Gaza City, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The tally is likely an underestimate, said UNICEF spokesman James Elder in Gaza.

GENEVA - The United Nations children’s agency said on Jan 13 that more than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

“More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters at a UN briefing by video link from Gaza.

“Survival remains conditional – whilst the bombings and the shootings have slowed, have reduced during the ceasefire, they have not stopped.”

Fighting in the Gaza Strip has largely abated since Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October, two years into the war, but it has not stopped entirely. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the violations of the deal.

Mr Elder said that nearly all the deaths of the 60 boys and 40 girls were from military attacks including air strikes, drone strikes, tank shelling, gunfire and quadcopters, and a few were from war remnants that exploded.

The tally is likely an underestimate since it is based only on deaths for which sufficient information was available, he said. REUTERS

