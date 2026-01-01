Straitstimes.com header logo

One security force member killed, 2 wounded in Aleppo suicide attack, Syria says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:
  • A suicide bomber attacked a police patrol in Aleppo, Syria, killing one person and injuring two security members.
  • The Interior Ministry suspects the attacker was linked to Islamic State, according to spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba.
  • The bomber, who aroused suspicion, detonated explosives while being searched; investigations are ongoing to identify the attacker.

AI generated

DAMASCUS - A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Aleppo, killing one person and wounding two members of the security forces, a Syrian government spokesperson said on Dec 31.

“The person who detonated an explosive belt within the patrol in Aleppo is believed to have an ideological or organisational background linked to Islamic State,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba told state-owned news agency Al Ekhbariya, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the attacker’s identity. 

The attacker detonated himself while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, Ekhbariya TV reported, citing a security source.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month,

two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in Syria

by a suspected Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead. REUTERS

More on this topic
US troops killed in ISIS ambush attack in Syria
US hits ISIS in Syria with large retaliatory strikes, officials say
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.