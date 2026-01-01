One security force member killed, 2 wounded in Aleppo suicide attack, Syria says
DAMASCUS - A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Aleppo, killing one person and wounding two members of the security forces, a Syrian government spokesperson said on Dec 31.
“The person who detonated an explosive belt within the patrol in Aleppo is believed to have an ideological or organisational background linked to Islamic State,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba told state-owned news agency Al Ekhbariya, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the attacker’s identity.
The attacker detonated himself while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, Ekhbariya TV reported, citing a security source.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
