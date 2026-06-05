Oman suspends oil loading at Mina al Fahal terminal following explosion, sources say

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Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 3.

SINGAPORE – Oman’s Mina al Fahal terminal has suspended oil loading following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the matter said on June 5 .

The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths due to an alleged drone attack, they said.

It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.

Several supertankers were seen anchored off the port on June 5 , shipping data from LSEG showed.

The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

Iranian state media on June 3 reported that Tehran targeted a US military ship hosting a “control and command centre” while it was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, which the US Central Command has denied. REUTERS