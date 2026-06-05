Oman suspends oil loading at Mina al Fahal terminal following explosion, sources say
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – Oman’s Mina al Fahal terminal has suspended oil loading following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the matter said on June 5.
The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths due to an alleged drone attack, they said.
It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.
Several supertankers were seen anchored off the port on June 5, shipping data from LSEG showed.
The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.
Iranian state media on June 3 reported that Tehran targeted a US military ship hosting a “control and command centre” while it was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, which the US Central Command has denied. REUTERS