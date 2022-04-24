Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen: Ministry

DUBAI (REUTERS, AFP) - Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners who were held in Yemen and transferred them from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday (April 24), Oman's foreign ministry said.

The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian nationals, a Filipino, an Indonesian, an Ethiopian and a Myanmar national, the ministry added.

The ministry said that after communicating with Saudi Arabia to facilitate the issuance of the necessary permits, all 14 were transferred on an Oman Royal Air Force plane to the Omani capital, in preparation for their return to their countries.

Britain on Sunday also confirmed the release of one of its nationals held since 2017 in

Yemen, where he was allegedly tortured.

“Delighted that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen by the Houthis, has been released and will shortly be reunited with his family,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement issued by her department.

“I pay tribute to our Omani and Saudi partners and our team for securing his release.”

Symons, 30, was detained by Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage, which his family strongly denies.

They say his arm was broken during one interrogation in a bid to force a confession, and that his physical and mental health has degenerated during solitary confinement in the capital Sanaa.

His wife was released and has been able to visit him periodically in the prison, and recently voiced concern at his condition, according to Symons’s grandfather Robert Cummings.

“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings told AFP by phone in February from the family’s home in Cardiff.

A Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in the Yemen war in March 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis, controls Yemen’s sea and air space. Oman is not a member of the coalition.

Earlier this month, the warring sides in Yemen’s seven-year conflict agreed to a nationwide truce for the first time in years, under a UN-brokered deal.