Oman evacuates vessels from oil terminal in precautionary move

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on March 11, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Oman has evacuated all vessels from its key oil export terminal in Mina Al Fahal as a precautionary measure, according to people who directly received a notice from a port agent.

Mina Al Fahal, which sits outside the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the few remaining ports from which Middle Eastern crude can be shipped to global markets.

Iranian attacks in the region

, however, have made the waters nearby unsafe. 

The local port agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Around one million barrels a day of Omani oil are exported from Mina Al Fahal, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Loadings continue from the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah, which is also outside the strait, but some shipowners are avoiding the port due to the risk of attacks.

Yanbu on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast is still able to export oil. BLOOMBERG

