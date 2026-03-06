Oilfield in Iraq operated by US company halts production after drone strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

No group claimed responsibility, but Kurdish officials accused Iraqi militias allied with Iran of carrying out the attack.

IRAQI KURDISTAN - A drone attack struck an oilfield operated by US firm HKN Energy in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on March 5, causing a fire and halting production, security sources and an oilfield engineer said.

The Sarsang field produces about 30,000 barrels of oil per day and is operated by HKN Energy, which has a 62 per cent stake. HKN is a privately held US oil and gas company owned by Hillwood Energy, part of the Hillwood group founded by American Ross Perot Jr.

If so, the attack would mean Iran‑aligned Iraqi militias, who have vowed to retaliate for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, have expanded targets from US military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan to US energy interests.

Production at the field was halted as a precaution after an explosion at its power unit, the engineer told Reuters.

Kurdistan regional authorities confirmed the attack and said it was carried out by two drones.