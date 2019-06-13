Two tankers damaged near Strait of Hormuz; One Suffers ‘Suspected Attack’

OSLO (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The US Fifth Fleet said on Thursday (June 13) that two oil tankers were damaged in an incident near the Strait of Hormuz that one of the ships’ operators described as a suspected attack.

Oil prices surged. The incident will inflame already-rising political tensions in the region weeks after four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, were sabotaged in what the US said was an Iranian attack using naval mines. Teheran denied the charge.

The manager of tanker Kokuka Courageous, which was sailing from Saudi Arabia to Singapore with a cargo of methanol, said the vessel “has been damaged as a result of the suspected attack”.

“The hull has been breached above the water line on the starboard side,” Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG said in a statement on its website.

“All crew are reported safe and only one minor injury reported.”

Brent oil crude jumped as much as 4.5 per cent and was trading at US$61.60 a barrel at 11.16am in Dubai.

A Fifth Fleet official said an investigation was “ongoing".

The Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, is a waterway for about 40 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil shipments.

Another tanker, Front Altair, sent a distress signal to the UAE port of Fujairah.

It had loaded an oil shipment in Abu Dhabi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It is owned by Norway’s Frontline Ltd and is registered in the Marshall Islands.

Shipping newspaper Tradewinds reported that the Frontline tanker was struck by a torpedo, citing unnamed industry sources.

Frontline was not immediately available for comment.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is part of the Royal Navy, had said on Thursday it was aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, near the Iranian coast.

The UK maritime body said it was investigating the incident in the Sea of Oman.

Tanker Front Altair was on fire, an official at the UAE port of Fujairah and a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The two tankers have been evacuated after the incident and the crew are safe, four shipping and trade sources said on Thursday.

The sources identified the tankers as the Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous.