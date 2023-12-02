Nowhere to hide, say Gazans in south under Israeli bombardment

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza - Under aerial bombardment from Israel, people sheltering in the south of the Gaza Strip after fleeing their homes earlier in the war said on Dec 2 they had nowhere safe to go now.

The city of Khan Younis is the focus of Israeli air strikes and artillery fire after fighting resumed the previous day following the collapse of a week-long truce.

Its population has swelled in recent weeks as several hundred thousand people from the northern Gaza Strip have fled south.

Some are camping in tents, others in schools. Some are sleeping in stairwells or outside the few hospitals operating in the city.