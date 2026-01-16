‘Not much is standing’ in Gaza, says UN official

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The war in Gaza has left about 60 million tonnes of rubble scattered across the strip, says a UN environmental and urban planning specialist.

JERUSALEM – A top United Nations official on Jan 15 called for accelerating reconstruction work in Gaza, saying Palestinians there were living in “inhumane” conditions, even as a US-backed truce entered its second phase.

“I wouldn’t have imagined what I saw today, which is total destruction. Not much is standing,” Mr Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, told journalists after a visit to the Gaza Strip.

“We can’t wait. We can’t procrastinate,” he said, adding that Gazans across the territory were living in an “inhumane situation”.

The two-year war between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israeli forces has left Gaza facing destruction on a scale unseen in previous conflicts, with vast swathes reduced to rubble.

Entire residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure have been heavily damaged or destroyed, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to live in makeshift shelters.

Mr Da Silva said the launch of phase two of the Gaza truce plan marked a “historical” moment that should be seized to kick-start reconstruction efforts.

“This opens the opportunities for reconstruction, knowing that we will need US$52 billion (S$67 billion), according to the assessment conducted by the World Bank, UN and the European Commission, for the reconstruction of Gaza,” he said.

“But the point is we can’t wait for the big reconstruction, which requires billions, to immediately launch the early recovery that requires millions.”

On Jan 14, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, saying it aimed to pave the way for reconstruction and the demilitarisation of all armed factions in the territory.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

The ensuing Israeli offensive has devastated Gaza, home to about 2.2 million people, a territory that was already suffering severely from previous rounds of fighting and from an Israeli blockade imposed since 2007.

Mr Da Silva said the war had left about 60 million tonnes of rubble scattered across the strip.

“Gaza is flooded by rubble and debris,” he said.

“The problem is not just the volume of rubble. It’s also the fact that its content is quite a matter of concern, with unexploded ordnance in the rubble, dangerous waste and, unfortunately, also human remains.”

The environmental and urban planning specialist said one of the most urgent priorities was ensuring reliable access to fuel – a critical resource in Gaza, where most electricity is generated by fuel-powered generators.

He also cited the need for demining, rebuilding water supply networks, lifting restrictions on the entry of aid and allowing in spare parts required for repairs – longstanding demands by humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza.

Aid groups have for months complained of difficulties bringing in equipment and supplies, blaming Israeli restrictions.

Israel rejects those accusations, saying it oversees the entry of goods into Gaza to ensure its security. AFP