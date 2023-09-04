23 killed in north-east Syria clashes between army and pro-Turkey fighters, says war monitor

BEIRUT – Clashes in Kurdish-held north-east Syria between the army and Turkey-backed armed factions killed 23 people on Sunday after pro-Ankara rebels attempted to infiltrate the area, a war monitor said.

The violence comes amid days of separate clashes in Kurdish-held parts of neighbouring Deir Ezzor province after US-backed, Kurdish-led fighters detained the head of a local military body there.

Mr Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported “18 dead among the (pro-Turkish) factions and five from the regime forces” in Hasakeh province on Sunday, adding that others were wounded.

The clashes took place in the Tal Tamr area in the province’s north-west, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Factions from the coalition of Ankara-backed rebel groups known as the Syrian National Army had sought to infiltrate the region earlier in the day, it added.

The Syrian army and local fighters affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responded, leading to the casualties, the Observatory added.

The Tal Tamr area is near a strip of border territory under the control of Ankara and its proxies.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched several incursions against Kurdish forces in northern Syria that have allowed Ankara to gain control over areas along the border.

A 2019 Russian-brokered agreement saw Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the northern border area in exchange for Turkey halting an earlier offensive.

Deir Ezzor violence

Earlier on Sunday, the US embassy in Syria said senior officials had met Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed SDF detained Ahmad al-Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military Council, on Aug 27.

The violence has killed 23 SDF fighters, 39 local fighters and nine civilians, according to the Observatory, updating an earlier toll for the days-long violence.

A curfew went into effect in the area on Saturday.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and Major General Joel Vowell, commander of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, met “in north-east Syria” the SDF, the Kurdish authorities and tribal leaders from Deir Ezzor, the American embassy said.

“They agreed on the importance of addressing the grievances” of Deir Ezzor residents, “the dangers of outsiders interfering” and “the need to avoid civilian deaths and casualties”, said an embassy statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The participants also agreed on “the need for de-escalation of violence as soon as possible”, said the statement from the US embassy, which is based outside Syria.