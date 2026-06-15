No consensus for EU sanctions against Israel's Ben-Gvir, top diplomat says

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir takes part in the annual Jerusalem Day march in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

BRUSSELS, June 15 - EU foreign ministers have not reached a consensus to approve sanctions against Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"Many member states have also proposed to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir, but no consensus on that was reached," she said.

Western governments have expressed outrage after Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself taunting activists who had intended to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza being pinned to the ground.

France decided to ban Ben-Gvir from French territory in May, while Italian prosecutors have put him under investigation. REUTERS