Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shell, drawing criticism

WASHINGTON - Republican former presidential contender Nikki Haley wrote "Finish Them!" on an Israeli artillery shell during a recent visit to Israel, amid an ongoing assault on Gaza that has left tens of thousands dead in the past eight months.

An image of Mrs Haley crouched in front of pallets of shells, writing with a marker on one, was shared on social media by Mr Danny Danon, an Israeli politician and former ambassador to the United Nations.

A second image he shared showed Mrs Haley's signed message: "Finish them - America [HEART] Israel, Always."

Mr Danon had accompanied Mrs Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations when Donald Trump was president, during the visit this past weekend.

Mrs Haley was quickly criticised for the message by human rights groups.

"Conflict is no place for stunts. Conflict has rules. Civilians must be protected," Amnesty International said, in a statement on May 29 while reacting to Mrs Haley's act.

Israel's three-week-old offensive in Gaza's Rafah has prompted an outcry from global leaders after an airstrike on May 26 killed at least 45 people when a blaze ignited in a tent camp in a western district.