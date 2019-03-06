Newly revealed Albert Einstein letters provide glimpse into his genius mind

TEL AVIV (DPA) - Ahead of Albert Einstein's 140th birthday, 110 manuscript pages penned by the German scientist were unveiled by an Israeli university on Wednesday (March 6), providing a glimpse into the genius mind of the legendary scientist.

The documents were presented at a press conference held by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, of which Einstein was a founding father.

The pages, most of which have never been displayed before, include both personal and scientific musings, many written between 1944 and 1948.

Among them are four letters from Einstein to his life-long friend and colleague Michele Besso.

Three of these letters, written in 1916, refer to a "glorious idea" Einstein had about the absorption and emission of light by atoms, according to a press release by the university. This idea later became the basis of laser technology.

In a 1935 letter written from the Unites States to his son Hans Albert in Switzerland, Einstein, who was Jewish, expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Europe and the rise of the Nazi party in Germany.

He expressed cautious hope for a gradual improvement in Germany.

"Let's just hope we won't have a Europe war first ... the rest of Europe is now starting to finally take the thing seriously, especially the English. If they would have come down hard a year and a half ago, it would have been better and easier," the letter said.

Einstein, who left Germany just before Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933, renounced his German citizenship that year. He moved to the Unites States where he got citizenship in 1940.