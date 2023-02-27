Fresh earthquake jolts Turkey, killing one and flattening more buildings

OSMANIYE, Turkey - An earthquake shook south-eastern Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing 29 buildings to collapse, said the Turkish authorities.

It triggered frantic work to rescue several people believed to be trapped in rubble.

The 5.6 magnitude aftershock struck at a depth of 6.15km. The epicentre was the Yesilyurt district in Malatya province.

It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

A rescue team carried one man out alive, strapped to a stretcher, from the rubble of a building, live footage on broadcaster CNN Turk showed.

Awhile later, it showed a woman, said to be the man’s daughter, being rescued from the same building.

Mr Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search-and-rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

There have been four fresh earthquakes in the region in the past three weeks, as well as 45 aftershocks with magnitudes of between five and six, said Mr Orhan Tatar, AFAD’s general director of earthquake and risk reduction.

“This is very extraordinary activity,” Mr Tatar said.

Elections due

The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June.

The polls present the biggest political challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his two-decade rule.

A delegation from Turkey’s High Election Board was scheduled to visit the quake zone on Monday to start gathering material for a report on the feasibility of holding elections in the region.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in February’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday.