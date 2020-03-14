New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed: Security sources

A truck loaded with Katyusha rockets is seen in Iraq's Rashidiya area, after rockets struck the Taji military camp north of Baghdad, in this undated picture obtained on March 12, 2020.
9 min ago

BAGHDAD (AFP) - A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday (March 14) where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack.

The Katyusha rockets fired at the Taji air base came three days after American and British military personnel were killed in a similar attack, the deadliest thus far.

The US responded on Friday with air strikes on arms depots it said were used by hardline members of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of armed groups incorporated into the Iraqi state but which Washington has blamed for rocket attacks.

