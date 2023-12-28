New exodus causes havoc in central Gaza as Israel pushes advance

CAIRO/GAZA - Tens of thousands of already displaced Palestinian families took flight again in a new mass exodus in central Gaza on Dec 28, where Israeli forces mounting a major advance pounded areas already teeming with those driven out of the north.

Farther south, Israeli forces struck the area around a hospital in the heart of Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip’s main southern city, where residents feared a new ground push into territory crowded with families made homeless in 12 weeks of war.

Israel escalated its ground war in Gaza sharply since just before Christmas despite public pleas from its closest ally the United States to scale the campaign down in the closing weeks of the year.

The main focus of fighting is now in central areas south of the wetlands that bisect the Strip, where Israeli forces have ordered civilians out as their tanks advance.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing the huge Nusseirat, Bureij and Maghazi districts of central Gaza were heading south or west on Dec 28 into the already overwhelmed city of Deir al-Balah along the Mediterranean coast, crowding into hastily built camps of makeshift tents.

“Over 150,000 people – young children, women carrying babies, people with disabilities and the elderly – have nowhere to go,” the main UN organisation operating in Gaza, UNRWA, said in a social media post decrying what it called “forced displacement” under Israeli evacuation orders.

The eastern part of Bureij was a theatre of heavy fighting on the morning of Dec 28, with Israeli tanks pushing in from the north and east, residents and militants said.

“That moment has come, I wished it would never happen, but it seems displacement is a must,” said Mr Omar, 60, who said he had been forced to move with at least 35 family members.

“We are now in a tent in Deir al-Balah because of this brutal Israeli war,” he told Reuters by phone, declining to give his full name for fear of reprisals. “Israel is killing doctors, social media influencers, journalists and civilians.”

Mr Yamen Hamad, living in a school in Deir al-Balah since fleeing from the north, said the new refugees arriving from Bureij and Nusseirat were setting up tents wherever there was open ground. Some had fled areas when Israel had warned them to go, others had come without waiting to be told.

With food running out, he said he had made a perilous trip to Rafah near the Egyptian border to buy a 25kg sack of flour for his family.