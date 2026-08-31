Netanyahu’s two faces: Condemning violent Israeli settlers while backing far-right extremists

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Israeli settlers standing near seized properties belonging to the Palestinian Al-Tubasi family in the West Bank village of Jalud on Aug 25.

LONDON – “A handful of lawless rioters” is how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the widespread violence inflicted over the weekend by Israeli Jewish settlers on Palestinians in the occupied territories of the West Bank.

Netanyahu claimed that he expects the Israeli army, police and the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, to arrest these rioters and “bring them to justice”.