Netanyahu’s Cabinet to expand Israel budget by $16 billion to fund war

Birds fly as smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2026.

JERUSALEM – Israel is set to expand its defence budget by almost 40 billion shekels (S$16 billion), about 2 per cent of its gross domestic product, to fund the war with Iran, according to a finance ministry official, who requested anonymity discussing plans that are not yet public.

The supplement is part of a revised 2026 budget that will be debated and possibly voted late on March 10 by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet. It will then need a sign-off from Parliament by the end of the month.

The defence budget will be expanded by 28 billion shekels, with an additional 10 billion put aside as reserves for possible military needs, said the official.

Defence, the largest item in the spending programme, will total 140 billion shekels – 115 per cent higher than in 2023, before the Gaza war. The overall spending plan will now be close to 700 billion.

The extra money is mostly for replenishing military inventory and to pay reserve soldiers. The previous budget proposal set a limit of 40,000 reserve soldiers for this year, with a maximum 55-day service for each. However, since the start of the Iran war at the end of February, the military called up more than 100,000 reservists.

The target deficit, previously set at 3.9 per cent, will probably be raised, although it has not yet been decided by how much, and is likely to be determined at March 10’s Cabinet meeting.

The government’s borrowing soared since the start of the military retaliation to Hamas’ October 2023 attack, peaking at almost 280 billion shekels in 2024 and remaining high, at 200 billion in 2025. The surplus interest Israel’s paying for its war loans is estimated by the finance ministry at 10 billion shekels annually; a larger deficit could further increase that.

A deficit higher than 3.9 per cent could see an expansion of Israel’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which currently stands at almost 69 per cent.

Any portion of the supplement not funded via additional debt will require cutbacks elsewhere or additional new taxes. The government had already announced austerity measures totaling some 30 billion shekels to fund Israel’s wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. They will remain in force through the end of 2027.

The budget will need to be voted on by March 31, or the government collapses, according to Israeli law.

Before the war, frictions in Mr Netanyahu’s coalition put approval in doubt. But all member parties appear committed to supporting the budget in the midst of combat. The concerns mostly had to do with the ultra-Orthodox parties demanding that a Bill exempting their men from military service be approved. BLOOMBERG