Netanyahu will meet Trump on Gaza on Dec 29, spokesperson says

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump on Dec 29 to discuss the next steps of the Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Dec 8 .

On Dec 7 , Mr Netanyahu said that he will be discussing with Mr Trump the second phase of a US plan to end the war in Gaza later in December . A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in October.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce and wide gaps remain on key issues yet to be discussed under Mr Trump’s plan to end the war, including Hamas disarmament, the governance of post-war Gaza and the composition and mandate of an international security force in the enclave.

“The prime minister will meet with President Trump on Dec 29 and they will discuss the future steps and phases and the international stabilisation force of the ceasefire plan,” government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said in an online briefing to reporters.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Dec 1 that Mr Trump had invited Mr Netanyahu to the White House. Israeli media have since reported that the two leaders may meet in Florida. REUTERS