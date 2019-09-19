Israel PM Netanyahu urges rival Gantz to form unity government

The change of strategy reflected Israeli PM Netanyahu’s weakened position after he failed again in Tuesday’s election, which followed an inconclusive ballot in April, to secure a parliamentary majority.
Published
29 min ago
Updated
3 min ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday (Sept 19) on his main rival, former general Benny Gantz, to join him in a broad, governing coalition after Israel’s election with no clear winner. 

A spokeswoman for Mr Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, had no immediate response to the surprise offer from Mr Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party. 

The change of strategy reflected Mr Netanyahu’s weakened position after he failed again in Tuesday’s election, which followed an inconclusive ballot in April, to secure a parliamentary majority. 

“During the election campaign, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government but to my regret, the election results show that this is impossible,” Mr Netanyahu said. 

“Benny, we must set up a broad unity government, as soon as today. The nation expects us, both of us, to demonstrate responsibility and that we pursue cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Mr Gantz said he hoped for a “good, desirable unity government”.

But he has also ruled out forming one with a Netanyahu-led Likud, citing looming corruption charges against the prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

