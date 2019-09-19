Israel PM Netanyahu urges rival Gantz to form unity government

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday (Sept 19) on his main rival, former general Benny Gantz, to join him in a broad, governing coalition after Israel’s election with no clear winner.

A spokeswoman for Mr Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, had no immediate response to the surprise offer from Mr Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party.

The change of strategy reflected Mr Netanyahu’s weakened position after he failed again in Tuesday’s election, which followed an inconclusive ballot in April, to secure a parliamentary majority.

“During the election campaign, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government but to my regret, the election results show that this is impossible,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“Benny, we must set up a broad unity government, as soon as today. The nation expects us, both of us, to demonstrate responsibility and that we pursue cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Mr Gantz said he hoped for a “good, desirable unity government”.

But he has also ruled out forming one with a Netanyahu-led Likud, citing looming corruption charges against the prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.